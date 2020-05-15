WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mary J. Griffith, age 77, of Waddington, NY, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at her private residence. Per her request, there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg. Mary is survived by her son, Michael Griffith and his wife, Margie, of Waddington, NY; a sister, Doris Carr of Madrid, NY; a brother, Bruce Harper and his companion, Jennifer Howard, of Canon City, CO; six grandchildren, Michael Griffith of Seneca Falls, NY, Michela Griffith of Oswego, NY, Cassandra Griffith of Clifton Springs, NY, Marc Olivadoti of Oswego, NY, Jarred Peters of Waddington, NY and Gavin Peters of Waddington, NY; a great grandson, Damien Ashton Wayne of Oswego, NY and nieces, Cheryl Dominy and her husband, Jeff, of Madrid, NY, Joanie Carr of Denver, CO and Dana Harper of Houston, TX. She is also survived by a grand-dog, Cody. Mary is predeceased by her parents, Dean Harper and Elizabeth Carr Harper and her companion, Bob McAllister. Mary was born on June 17, 1942, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of Dean and Elizabeth Carr Harper. She graduated from Madrid-Waddington High School in 1960 and later obtained an Associates Degree from Central City Business Institute. Mary ran payroll for the County Treasury and was also a child care provider at her home from 1979 until 1990. Mary enjoyed talking on the phone and “coffee hour” at the Methodist Church with her friends. Donations may be made in Mary’s memory to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center Foundation C/o Richard E. Winter Cancer Treatment Center, 214 King Street, Ogdensburg, NY.