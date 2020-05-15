Michael E. “Mike” Patton, 69, Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - There will be private calling hours for Michael E. “Mike” Patton, on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com
Mike Patton, 69, of Gouverneur, passed peacefully on May 14th, 2020 at Upstate Medical Hospital in Syracuse from complications sustained from a fall in his home.
Mike lived his whole life in the Gouverneur area. He lived a life he loved and was proud of: joining the military after high school and working in the mines, before owning his own trucking company and building his family home in North Gouverneur. He volunteered as a member of the Gouverneur Rescue Squad, and served as President. Mike retired in 2013 after 32 years owning and operating Patton’s Trucking.
Mike spent his free time and retirement hunting, fishing, gardening and enjoying his large and loving family, but his happiest moments were shared with his grandchildren.
He was born on April 16, 1951 to Ernest “Sonny” and Alice (Sterling) Patton, and graduated from Gouverneur High School in 1969.
He is survived by his Mother; Alice Patton of Gouverneur, six daughters; Nicole Crawn and husband Jeff of Gouverneur, Tina Patton of Nevada, Tabitha Reynolds and husband Randy of Central Square, Allison Carmichael and husband James of Texas, Rebecca Baker and husband Colin of Batavia, and Rachael Patton of Norwood; eleven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Patton and wife Susan, and Bruce Patton and wife Karen; two sisters, Linda Beachard and husband Dan, and April Patton and companion Don Peck, all of Gouverneur; and former spouse Tammey Patton.
He was predeceased by his father, Ernest A. “Sonny” Patton.
Mike’s family requests that donations be made to the Gouverneur Volunteer Rescue Squad, PO Box 164, Gouverneur NY 13642 or the Gouverneur Volunteer Fire Dept., 33 Clinton Street, Gouverneur NY 13642, in lieu of flowers.
