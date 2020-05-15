Michael E. “Mike” Patton, 69, Gouverneur

He is survived by his Mother; Alice Patton of Gouverneur, six daughters; Nicole Crawn and husband Jeff of Gouverneur, Tina Patton of Nevada, Tabitha Reynolds and husband Randy of Central Square, Allison Carmichael and husband James of Texas, Rebecca Baker and husband Colin of Batavia, and Rachael Patton of Norwood; eleven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard Patton and wife Susan, and Bruce Patton and wife Karen; two sisters, Linda Beachard and husband Dan, and April Patton and companion Don Peck, all of Gouverneur; and former spouse Tammey Patton.