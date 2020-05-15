Mr. Mark T. Norfolk, 58, of Clayton

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Amongst his deployments, he served as a Boiler Technician on the USS El Paso LKA 117. After 10 years of service, Mark was honorably discharged in 1993. He then was an over the road truck driver for Shoreline trucking, Dart Trucking, and LEAN MTN[a] Trucking Company which was his own. He then worked for a tree service/landscaping company, all in Virginia. In the more recent years, he enjoyed collecting and selling scrap metal.