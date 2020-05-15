Mr. Mark T. Norfolk, 58, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Mark T. Norfolk, 58, of Deferno Road passed away Wednesday, May 13th, at his residence, where he was under the care of his family and Hospice of Jefferson County.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Mark was born July 13th, 1961, in Watertown, the son of Gerald and Cecelia Stokes Norfolk. He graduated from Thousand Islands High School in 1979.
He enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Amongst his deployments, he served as a Boiler Technician on the USS El Paso LKA 117. After 10 years of service, Mark was honorably discharged in 1993. He then was an over the road truck driver for Shoreline trucking, Dart Trucking, and LEAN MTN[a] Trucking Company which was his own. He then worked for a tree service/landscaping company, all in Virginia. In the more recent years, he enjoyed collecting and selling scrap metal.
Mark enjoyed trucking, traveling, fishing, and the simple things in life. Mark will be remembered for his easy-going nature; not taking things too[b] seriously, always joking and laughing.
Surviving are four children, Brandon J. - Brainard, Minnesota, Christopher J. - Lynchburg, Virginia, Tonya M. Kraus - Rustburg, Virginia, and Ashley D. - Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; 12 grandchildren; his mother, Cecelia, of Clayton; two brothers, Brian (Marla) of Clayton, Eric (MaryJo) of North Carolina; three sisters, Jenny (Michael) Patchen of Clayton, Denise Calhoun of LaFargeville, and Tammy (Douglas) Marshall of Watertown; nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was predeceased by his father, Gerald P, and his grandparents. A marriage to Lori Anderson ended in divorce.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com.
