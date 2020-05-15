LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Sandra J. Drake, 76, of LaFargeville, passed away May 13th, at her home. She had been in ill health.
There will be a graveside committal service Wednesday, May 20th, at 11am, at Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville, with Reverend Mark Pierce officiating. Public is invited, social distancing is required. There will be no calling hours per her request.
Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Sandra was born June 19th, 1943, in Moriah Center, N.Y., the daughter of Alexander and Martha Phinney Laslow. She graduated from Moriah schools.
On November 24th, 1962, she married Raymond F. Drake at the Moriah Methodist Church. Ray died February 15th, 2018 in Myrtle Beach. Ray worked for the N.Y.S. Department of Labor as a mine and safety inspector, he was 76.
She worked on Fort Drum in the Director of Logistics office. She was a Budget Clerk assisting with the R.O.T.C. program.
Sandra was a past member of the Eastern Star and enjoyed cooking, gardening, and especially spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving is one daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Parenti of New Hampshire; three sons, Raymond (Patricia) of LaFargeville and Florida, Randy (Wendy) of South Carolina, and Timothy (Lori) of Alexandria Bay; seven grandchildren; six great grandchild; a sister Rose DeLuca of Schenectady; a sister-in-law, MaryAnn Laslow, widow of Lloyd of Ticonderoga; nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in her name to the LaFargeville American Legion Klock-Smith Post 1788, or Grove Cemetery in LaFargeville.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
