Need a haircut? North country salons, barbershops could reopen in 2 weeks

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hair salons and barbershops in the north country could reopen for business in 2 weeks.
A lot of people have been asking when they can get their hair cut or colored by a professional stylist.
Governor Andrew Cuomo answered that question Friday by saying stylists will be allowed to get back to work during the second phase of New York's 4-stage reopening plan.
The north country region partially reopened for business on Friday after meeting required thresholds for phase 1.
If all goes well in terms of controlling the spread of COVID-19 during the first phase, phase 2 will begin in 2 weeks.
Hair salons and barbershops have been closed since March due to the state’s shutdown of “non-essential” businesses designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.