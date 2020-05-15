2 new COVID-19 reported in Jefferson County, 0 in St. Lawrence County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County reported 2 new cases of the coronavirus Friday, bringing the total number of people who've tested positive for it to 69.
County officials said the new cases are a direct reflection of the news from Thursday that 2 employees at Samaritan Keep Home tested positive for the virus.
Officials said no one is hospitalized due to COVID-19 and 63 have recovered from the virus.
There are 100 people in precautionary quarantine, 35 in mandatory quarantine and 6 in mandatory isolation.
To date, 2,866 people have been tested in the county for COVID-19.
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department on Friday, which means the total number of people who have tested positive for the coronavirus to date remains at 194.
Officials said 155 people have been released from isolation, while 4 are currently hospitalized.
To date, 4,161 people have been tested for COVID-19 in the county.
