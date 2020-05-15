North Country All Stars to be Honored with Television Special

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
North Country All Stars: A Celebration-Television Special to Air in July
Annual Gala Reception Cancelled Because of COVID-19 Pandemic.
Because of the Coronavirus Pandemic, North Country High School students have had to make tremendous sacrifices; giving up proms, senior trips, award ceremonies, graduations, musical performances and sports to just name a few. Being selected as a North Country All Star is a great honor and although 7News cannot recognize All Stars as we usually do, with a gala reception at Hilton Garden Inn, Watertown; we are excited to reach even a bigger audience.
In hopes of reaching even a bigger audience 7News and the sponsors of the North Country All Star program announce a television special to celebrate over 100 All-Star recipients from the 2019-2020 school year.
North Country All Stars: A Celebration, will broadcast on Wednesday, July 8 at 7:30 to 8:00 pm on WWNY/CBS and on Thursday, July 9 at 7:00 to 7:30 pm on WNYF/FOX.
Incorporating four disciplines, Athletics, Academic, Arts and the new discipline, Career-Tech, the show will honor all the students and additionally the winners of the four $1,000 scholarships (one for each discipline) will be announced during the broadcast.
The program will feature commentary and introduction from 7News reporters and anchors associated with each all-star program as well as words of support and congratulations from a representative of each sponsor:
Overall Sponsors: Wendy’s, Children’s Home of Jefferson County and Hilton Garden Inn of Watertown. Academic All Star: Fidelis Care. Arts All Star: Mort Backus and Sons. Athlete of the Week: Watertown Savings Bank. Career-Tech All Star: Arconic.
7News will arrange delivery of checks to all student scholarship winners shortly after the broadcast.
Additionally every all-star honored this year will receive an award certificate with their name on it, delivered electronically in a printable PDF format. It is important we have the correct e-mail address or cell phone number to properly distribute the certificates to students.
To insure that, or if you have any further questions or concerns, contact Craig Thornton at 315-778-7559 or e-mail: cthornton@wwnytv.net
Congratulations to all our North Country All Stars. Join us on July 8th and 9th for North Country All Stars: A Celebration!
