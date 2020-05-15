NY nursing homes fret about testing order

NEW YORK (WWNY) – The residential healthcare facility at Lewis County General Hospital is apparently not the only nursing home concerned about meeting state requirements for coronavirus testing.
According to The Associated Press, nursing homes across the state are sounding alarms about the state’s ambitious new demand to test roughly 185,000 workers twice a week.
That’s as calls grow nationwide for mandatory coronavirus testing in nursing homes.
Administrators worry there won’t be enough test kits.
The homes also have questioned who will cover an expense estimated around $150 per test, although the state suggested Thursday the homes could send workers to free state testing sites.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the testing requirement may be “a pain in the neck,” but it’s necessary.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.