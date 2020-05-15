2 OFA athletes sign to play sports in college

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A pair of Ogdensburg Free Academy student-athletes have signed letters of intent to play their sports in college.
Rosie Jeneault signed a letter of intent to play hockey at Division 1 Brown.
Jeneault was coached by her father and played for the Potsdam Ice Storm and the Canton girls’ varsity hockey team before leaving to play U16 hockey in Nepean, where she has spent the past few seasons.
Jeneault credits all her coaches, teachers, and teammates for her success.
“I was there as a recruit for the women’s hockey program and while I was there I was able to visit all of the facilities, the athletic and academic facilities, and I just thought it was a great fit for me,” she said. “The coaches are actually new to the hockey program at Brown and so they’re trying to rebuild it and I just wanted to be a part of the rebuilding process.”
"She’s very strong defensively, she has great length, she’s very quick on her feet, very fast skater and she sees the ice,” her father and coach, Ernie Jeneault, said.
Also signing to continue his athletic career in college was OFA’s Stephen Morley.
He signed a letter of intent to play lacrosse at Division 2 Mercyhurst.
"I chose lacrosse because I excelled more at lacrosse than I did with the other sports,” he said. “I could see the field better, I understood the game and everything about it and I just knew how to put the ball in the net and make plays with my teammates and get it going."
“He’s got a knack for the game, he loves the game,” OFA lacrosse coach Matt Morley said. “I mean, he’s worked at it and worked at it and worked at it, you know, he plays long stick middie or close defense -- he’s got tremendous stick skills, you know, he can do stuff with a long stick that some people can’t do with a short stick.”
