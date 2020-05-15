Ogdensburg tensions increase as city manager is placed on leave

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - It's been a tense divide on Ogdensburg's city council as a slim majority -- four lawmakers -- voted Thursday night to put city manager Sarah Purdy on paid administrative leave.
Councillor John Rishe was part of that majority. He says the move is a necessity as he and his like-minded colleagues push forward to reign in city costs and make job cuts.
"I think it just recently came to a head, where we had tried to work with the manager and she was just unwilling to implement the policies of the majority of council,” Rishe said.
Purdy had already announced she will retire on June 26. She’ll be paid until that time.
Councillor Mike Powers, who voted against the resolution, says Purdy has done everything councillors have asked of her.
"The city manager implemented the plans to the cuts in accordance with Civil Service law and the charter by the end of the month,” Powers said.
According to Rishe, the city’s director of Planning and Development, Andrea Smith, also serves as assistant city manager.
Rishe says Smith will be taking on Purdy’s responsibilities, which Powers says could give her a lot to handle.
“I think she’s going to have her plate full,” Powers said. “I don’t know how she’s going to be able to do it -- I have all the faith in the world in her.”
Last week, the council approved cutting seven city employees to save money, including four police officers. That was by the same four-to-three split.
Purdy and some elected officials had questioned if the wording of those cuts violated the city charter. Ultimately the city’s attorney said they didn’t.
Purdy told 7 News Monday she had informed two city employees they were being laid off and a third was notified they would be furloughed.
Rishe says Smith will be responsible for implementing the rest of the cuts.
"That’ll be up to Andrea to research, and notify, and give the proper notice,” he said.
Purdy had no comment when we reached out to her after the meeting.
Mayor Mike Skelly declined an interview.
