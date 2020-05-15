Rain with mild temperatures

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - You can leave the winter jacket at home Friday and grab something lighter, like a raincoat.
Instead of the freezing temperatures we’ve had for the past several mornings, Friday started mostly in the 50s.
There will be showers off and on all day. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon.
Highs will be in the mid-60s. Some places could get close to 70.
Showers continue into the evening and clear up overnight.
Saturday will be partly sunny with highs in the low to mid-60s.
Rain returns Sunday. Highs will be in the mid-60s.
It will be rainy and in the upper 50s on Monday.
It will be partly sunny on Tuesday and mostly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday. It will be in the 60s Tuesday and Wednesday and around 70 on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.