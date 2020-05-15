Richard M. Vargas, 59, Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard M. Vargas, 59, born in Schenectady, NY on July 1, 1960, son of Mario E. Vargas and Helen M. Higgins, died at the Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, NY on April 24, 2020.
Richard graduated from South Jefferson High School and Potsdam State University of New York. He worked for ARISE, a non profit independent living service for persons with disabilities, the New York State Office of the Commission on Quality Care, and Advocacy for People with Disabilities. He had an Accessity Requirement Certificate as a building inspector. He also worked as a public resource for Cornell University.
Richard is survived by his father and step-mother Mario and Ana Vargas, a brother Kevin, a niece Lauren, a nephew Michael, two uncles, an aunt and several cousins.
He is predeceased by his mother Helen and two sisters Alison and Leslie.
Richard loved music and was a big fan of the Rolling Stones and the Beatles.
There are no calling hours or funeral service.
Arrangements are with the Piddock Funeral Home Inc, Adams, NY.
Condolences may be made at www.piddockfuneralhome.com
