Samaritan Auxiliary cancels One Night, One Diamond fundraiser

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Auxiliary announced Friday it has canceled this year's One Night, One Diamond event due to concerns about COVID-19.
According to a news release, the organization pulled the plug on the fundraiser out of an abundance of caution "given the uncertainty of when large groups will be able to congregate again."
The event, originally scheduled for March 28, was initially postponed because of the coronavirus.
The One Night, One Diamond event is Samaritan Auxiliary’s only community fundraiser.
It raises money to purchase state-of-the-art equipment for Samaritan Medical Center.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.