Samaritan spending $140K per week to test nursing home workers

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Samaritan Health says it will cost it $140,000 per week to test employees at its long term care facilities.
The state requires nursing home workers to be tested twice a week for COVID-19.
Samaritan says it has 700 long term care employees and pays $100 per test.
To date, 366 staff members at Samaritan Keep Home have been tested for the coronavirus. Officials said 361 are negative, 2 are positive, and 3 are waiting for results.
Residents at the home have been tested and 186 are negative and 27 are awaiting results, Samaritan said.
On Thursday, 7 News learned it’s costing the residential healthcare facility at Lewis County General Hospital $49,000 a week to perform the testing.
According to The Associated Press, nursing homes across the state are sounding alarms about the state’s ambitious demand to test roughly 185,000 workers twice a week.
Administrators worry there won’t be enough test kits.
The homes also have questioned who will cover an expense estimated around $150 per test, although the state suggested Thursday the homes could send workers to free state testing sites.
