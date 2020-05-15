Some courts return to in-person operations next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - City and county courts in Jefferson and Lewis counties will open up next week.
Those counties fall within the state’s 5th Judicial District and Administrative Judge James Murphy announced Friday that judges and chambers staff will return to their courthouses for in-person operations on Wednesday.
Courts in other counties are resuming in-person operations on Monday.
Much of the work of the courts has been done virtually since the coronavirus crisis began and social distancing was enforced.
“Throughout this public health crisis, the courts have always remained open and, while limiting foot traffic, have continued to hear essential matters,” Murphy said in a release.
“Over the past several weeks, courts have been steadily increasing cases handled virtually and have worked hard to clear up existing pending matters,” Murphy said. “Thanks to the dedication and hard work of our remarkable judges and court staff, we are ready to begin Phase I of the Return to In-Person Operations.”
Town and village courts in the two counties will also open, but only for administrative work and only if each court’s municipality provides personal protective equipment (PPE). Foot traffic is not encouraged.
PPE will be provided to all city and county court employees and security personnel are charged with making sure any member of the public who enters a court facility has a mask and maintains appropriate distancing.
All court personnel – city, county, town, and village – should also maintain proper distancing, Murphy said.
