Watertown’s Cornerstone Eatery will not reopen

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A downtown Watertown eatery won't open its doors again.
Geoffrey Puccia and his family have decided to close the Cornerstone Eatery on Public Square.
A post on Facebook says "the current situation that we are all traveling through has put us in a position that makes it no longer economically viable to open our doors again."
The post also thanked the community and employees and said, "we hope some of the positive energy we brought to the square will remain for revitalization and we are proud to have contributed a brick to that foundation."
The post said the family will continue to operate its restaurant, Pete’s Trattoria, in Watertown.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.