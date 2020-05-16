Alteri Pool to close and proposed layoffs, City of Watertown looks to make cuts in 2020 city budget

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Watertown City Council members informally decided Saturday to shut down the Alteri Pool at the Watertown Fairgrounds permanently.
Lawmakers say it’s an effort to save the city money in the future.
Some council members also suggested adding a bus stop at that location to draw people to the city’s two other pools.
Earlier this month, it was announced none of the city’s pools would be open this summer season due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Before that call was made, Watertown’s City Council discussed the proposed city budget for the 2020-2021 fiscal year with some city department heads Saturday.
They’re working to counter an expected revenue shortfall numbering in the millions.
“Everybody came to the table with a really pared down budget for their department,” said city council member Lisa Ruggiero.
The proposal calls for 12 layoffs and eliminates a total of 23 positions citywide.
It’s expected to save the city more than a million dollars as it stares down a potential revenue shortfall of $3.7 million.
Two job cuts would come from the Parks and Recreation department.
Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner says that’s two too many.
“We only have eight full-time parks and rec maintenance people. And, that’s to cover our 20 plus athletic fields. That’s all of our playgrounds. That’s all of Thompson Park,” said Gardner.
Gardner says her department is holding off on purchasing two pieces of equipment to save nearly $40 thousand this year.
Four police positions are also on the chopping block.
Watertown Police Chief Charles Donoghue says they're looking to save money by cutting down on car purchases.
“We asked for four marked cars and two unmarked during budget meetings. We’ve cut down on one of the marked units. So that dropped us from, I believe $180,000 to $135,000 for the marked units,” said Chief Conoghue.
There’s one job in Watertown’s fire department that’s proposed to get cut.
City Fire Chief Matt Timerman says it might be inevitable.
“You just can’t save that much money without getting into labor. Which, is horrible. I hate saying that. But that’s the way it is. We’re not going to be able to bridge that gap just by buying fewer plastic fire helmets and stuff like that,” said Timerman.
Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith says all the job cuts are still in the proposed budget as of now, and there’s less than a month before it’s adopted.
“The budget has to be adopted before the first meeting in June,” said Smith.
Smith says changes to the budget can be made before that time, or the budget can be readopted if there are changes to make after it’s adopted.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.