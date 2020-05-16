Carole L. Couchman, 88, of Three Mile Bay

Born in Harwichport, Cape Cod on April 23,1932, moved to Rochester, NY as a teenager. After retiring from Kodak moved to Three Mile Bay, NY with Bill to enjoy many years together. Her hobby as a Tupperware salesperson gave her great joy along with cooking, gardening, crafting and travel. Carole is a member of the Lalla Rookh Caldron and a past member of Eastern Star.