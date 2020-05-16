COVID-19: Saturday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the tri-county region Saturday, but there is question as to whether 4 of those are really sick.
The number of COVID-19 cases in Lewis County jumped by five Saturday, to a new total of 19.
Four of the five cases are at the Lewis County hospital nursing home, but it is unclear if those individuals are actually sick. Officials at Lewis County General Hospital have retested those four to rule out the chances of a false positive. However, those individuals are being monitored and are in isolation.
St. Lawrence County reported no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with the total remaining at 194.
Likewise, Jefferson County’s total number of positive tests for the virus held steady at 69.
In his daily briefing, Governor Cuomo called on the U.S. Senate to quickly pass billions in aid. He says the state was faced with what he describes as a “$61 billion hole” in the state budget.
Cuomo also announced Saturday that horse racing - without fans in the stands - will resume June 1, as will racing at the Watkins Glen speedway.
The City of Watertown is working to counter an expected revenue shortfall numbering in the millions due to the impact of the coronavirus. Council has informally decided to permanently close the Alteri Pool at the Alex T. Duffy Fairgrounds and are looking to cut 23 positions citywide.
In sports, the Bassmaster Series is set to return to Waddington and area gold courses open up, with restrictions, of course.
And in lighter news, the Immaculate Heart Central community brought their seniors and their spirit back to school Saturday morning to honor the graduating class of 2020.
