David M. Parks, 78, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - David M. Parks, 78, of E. Hoard Street, passed away May 15, 2020, at his home under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by his family, with a traditional Irish toast.
Dave was born on August 13, 1941, in Watertown, son of Harold R. and Bernice I (Montgomery) Parks. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1959. He enlisted in the United States Army in January 1960, transferred into the United States Marines and was honorably discharged in June 1966.
On, June 26, 1965, he married Karen L. Aloan at Emmanuel Congregational Church. The couple have been married fifty-five years.
Dave composed ads for the Watertown Daily Times for thirty- one years, retiring in 1999. He attended Bethany Methodist Church, of which he helped build and attended daily mass at Holy Family Church. Dave was active in Bethany’s church kitchen, especially with Karen for chicken and bisquet dinners.
Surviving besides his wife Karen are a son, John R. (Teri) Parks, Clay, NY, a daughter, Allison L. Parks, Dedham, MA and two grandchildren Madison and Gavin. A daughter Kendra Lynn died before him, in infancy.
Dave and Karen enjoyed traveling. They would take an annual trip to Bethany Beach in Delaware every summer to swim in the ocean and surf. On the day to return home he would swim in the ocean, swim in the St. Lawrence River and end the day by swimming in his pool. Their travels also took them to : Jamaica, Bermuda for their 25th Anniversary and to the Outer Banks for their 50th Anniversary, which included their family.
David loved playing softball, and hockey. Whether it was street hockey, with his grandson Gavin, or playing pick up games, with his contemporaries. Dave also played at the War Memorial in Syracuse for Foundation for Faces of Children. He enjoyed playing until he was seventy-four years old, when he played his last game of hockey as the Watertown Arena was closing for renovations.
Dave loved his children and grandchildren. Often inviting them to go on the smallest of errands with him. His family reflected on the time Dave took to go to calling hours for friends and family, even if he had not seen them in years. He was a good Christian.
There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. His family will have a private service and burial in North Watertown Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Contributions may be made to, Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601 or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 120 Washington Street, Suite 419, Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
