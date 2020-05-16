Ezio F. Fiaschetti, 89, of Watertown

Mr. Fiaschetti was born October 27, 1930 in Watertown, son of Peter and Louisa (Alteri) Fiaschetti. He graduated from Watertown High School and Canton ATC with a degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Fiaschetti enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on October 3, 1950 and was honorably discharged on April 18, 1952, he received the Korean Service Metal and a Purple Heart. A long time marriage ended in divorce. Mr. Fiaschetti owned and operated Fiaschetti Construction Company before his employment as a Civil Engineer at Fort Drum.