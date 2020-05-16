WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Ezio F. Fiaschetti, 89, of Watertown died May 14, 2020 at Central Park Rehab and Nursing Center in Syracuse.
Mr. Fiaschetti was born October 27, 1930 in Watertown, son of Peter and Louisa (Alteri) Fiaschetti. He graduated from Watertown High School and Canton ATC with a degree in Civil Engineering. Mr. Fiaschetti enlisted in the United States Marine Corps on October 3, 1950 and was honorably discharged on April 18, 1952, he received the Korean Service Metal and a Purple Heart. A long time marriage ended in divorce. Mr. Fiaschetti owned and operated Fiaschetti Construction Company before his employment as a Civil Engineer at Fort Drum.
Mr. Fiaschetti was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish and work in his vegetable garden.
Surviving is a son Peter, Watertown, a daughter Laura (Albert) Joseph, Rochester, NY, and a sister Jennie Egeberg, Watertown. A brother Americo and a sister Isabelle, died before him.
Calling hours will be at a later date when the COVID- 19 mandates have been lifted. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
