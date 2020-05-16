Gloria Dawn Levac, 74, of Chase Mills

CHASE MILLS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gloria Dawn Levac, 74, of 689 County Route 44, passed away on Wednesday, May 14, 2020 at Upstate University Hospital.
Gloria was born on September 30, 1945 in Raymondville, daughter of the late Irving and Alice Miller Newcombe. She was a graduate of Norwood Norfolk Central School and on September 4, 1965 she married Dennis Levac in Syracuse.
She was the manager of the Massena Country Club, employee at the Bauren Stube restaurant, as well as at Market Lanes in Potsdam. Her most accomplished job was being a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She was her family’s keeper.
Gloria is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis J. Levac of Chase Mills; seven daughters and seven sons, Melinda Levac and Dale Bilow of Chase Mills, Rebecca Siddon and Randy Sienkiewicz of Massena; Craig Levac of Massena; Tad Levac and Michelleen Maguet of Syracuse; Darcy and Dan Holmes of Massena; Tracie and Mike Legault of Louisville; Dennis Levac Jr. of Chase Mills; Chad Levac of Virginia; Lori and James Smith of Massena; Eric Levac of Massena; Brandon and Ashlee Levac of Virginia; Derrick Levac and Kate Gallant of Queensbury; Megan Levac and Terry Russell of Norfolk; and Courtney and Gerard Jesse of Florida. Gloria is also survived by a chosen daughter, Andrea Dion, who loved her as if she was her own.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Morgan and David Murray, Kara and Ryan Carrow, Evan and Cullin Smith, Thea Krywanczyk, Braydon Levac, Katelyn Legault, Brittany, Brianna, and Caleb Levac, Hunter McDonald, Lillian Russell, Gavin and Stella; Ethan Jesse, Olivia Jeffords and Wyatt Levac; and one great grandchild, Charlie Murray.
Also surviving are her brothers, Bruce and Linda Newcombe of Raymondville and Barry Newcombe of Massena. Gloria also loved her sons-in-law who treated her as their own mother. Gloria also had a church family she loved dearly, especially her friend, Norma; and her lifelong friends Sharon and Ralph Cash.
Besides her parents, Gloria was predeceased by her brothers, Garrison Finley and Irving Leslie Newcombe.
Due to the current health restrictions, services will be held privately at the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena with burial in Greenview Cemetery, Chase Mills. A celebration of life and memorial service will be held at the Raymondville Methodist Church after the health restrictions have been lifted.
Memorial contributions may be made in Gloria’s memory to the Raymondville Methodist Church.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at ww.donaldsonfh.com.
