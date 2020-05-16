Immaculate Heart Central honors Class of 2020 Saturday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Immaculate Heart Central community brought their seniors and their spirit back to school Saturday morning.
The graduating class of 2020 was treated to a mini celebration where they got signs to take home to show off their accomplishments.
“We haven’t seen them in a long time, we miss them. We want to show them that we appreciate them and just do the little things we can do to make them feel special,” said IHC Principal Daniel Charlebois.
And it worked. The small class of 22 was thrilled by the surprise.
“This is something that’s never happened before. So knowing we’re not alone, it makes it a little bit easier, and that everybody understands and they’re doing everything they can to make it a little bit better,” said senior Jacob Grant.
The seniors say, even more than the signs and the parade, they’re just happy to be back at school, even if it is just for a moment.
“There’s only like 22 kids in my class, and every single teacher is like a family friend, and everyone cares about us, and everyone knows everybody and cares so much,” said senior Mckenna Cooney.
The seniors and staff are hoping this isn’t their final farewell. The school is still working on getting an in-person graduation ceremony. They say since the class is so small they might be able to have a safe ceremony outside on the football field.
But if not, the kids will still have these memories with friends, teachers, and family to remember their final year.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.