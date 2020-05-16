LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Irene M. Haller, 92, formerly of LaFargeville, NY, passed away, Thursday evening, May 14, 2020 at Samaritan Summit Village, Watertown, NY.
Born on February 2, 1928 in Watertown, NY, she was a twin daughter of Joseph and Jessie Schafer Mexdorf and attended Clayton High School.
Irene married Ralph H. Haller on August 17, 1950 at the Depauville United Methodist Church with Rev. Albert Walker, officiating. The couple owned and operated their family farm, retiring in 1982, moving to Depauville, NY. Ralph passed away February 3, 2014.
She enjoyed visits from family and friends, especially from her grandchildren.
Survivors include three children; a daughter, Sheryl J. Haller, Carthage, NY; two sons and two daughter-in-law, Joseph and Debra Haller, Cicero, NY, Gary and Sheryl A. Haller, Theresa, NY; her twin sister, Evangeline Hayes, Summit Village, Watertown, NY; eight grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; one great-great grandson; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Her parents, her husband, a sister and brother-in-law, Doris and Clarence Swallia passed away previously.
Irene’s family would like to express their appreciation and thanks to Summit Village 3rd Floor staff for the great care she received there.
Donations may be made to the Summit Village Activity Fund, 22691 Campus Drive, Watertown, NY 13601.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY. Private services will be in Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville, NY, with Rev. Donald Briant, officiating.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
