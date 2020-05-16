Lester G. Snyder, 91, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - After failing health, Lester G. Snyder, 91, a longtime resident of Sweeney Road Extension, peacefully passed away early Saturday morning, May 16, 2020 at United Helpers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canton.
Lester was born August 25, 1925 in Fort Jackson, the son of the late Samuel and E. Mabel (Westcott) Snyder. On August 16, 1952, he married Martha M. Thompson in Crary Mills. She predeceased him on November 13, 2006.
Lester worked off the land his entire life, as a dairy farmer, tree farmer, maple syrup producer, and owning and operating his sawmill, Snyder Sawmill for many years. As a teenager and young man, he cut the wood for the production of bowling pins. He loved to read, enjoyed walks, Sunday drives, and picnic. He cherished the precious time and memories with his children and grandchildren.
Lester is survived by his children, Brenda Simpson of Potsdam, Timothy and Roxanne Snyder of Potsdam, Gerald and Cindy Snyder of Aurora, Colorado, Sherry Schmidt of Potsdam, Kathy Colton of Potsdam, Randall and Marcia Snyder of Stafford Springs, Connecticut; and Philip and Tammy Snyder of Potsdam; his grandchildren, Chandra, Zachary, Ronnie, Jamie Jo, Jessica, Sarah, Perry, Charles, Lucas, Caleb, Amelia, Eliana, Jasmine, Kelsey, Trista, Crystal, Matthew, and Justin; 28 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren; and his nephews, Roger and Greg Snyder and Ronnie Keyes.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his brothers, Roland and Lyndon; his sister, Emily Butterfield; and two half-brothers, Marvel and Bernard Eseltine.
Due to the current health restrictions, services will be held privately under the care of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam with burial in Crary Mills Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial donations to the United Helpers Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Activities Fund at Maplewood.
