Louise Ann Gardner, 90, formerly of Potsdam

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Louise Ann Gardner, age 90, passed away peacefully on Friday, May15, 2020 at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena, NY where she had resided.
We would like to extend our most heartfelt thanks and appreciation to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at this facility.
Louise was born on November 1, 1929 to Clarence and Geraldine Delisle Gardner in Potsdam. She attended Potsdam High School. In her younger years she worked as an attendant at Pilgrim State Hospital on Long Island and later moved back to Potsdam and worked at the Potsdam Dry Cleaners until her retirement.
She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Potsdam. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Clarence Jr. Surviving her are her special friends Frances Kingsley of Norwood, Andrea James of North Carolina and Kathy Hazelton of Massena and cousins Stephanie Murray of Norfolk, Kim Hayes of Potsdam and Joanne Brothers of Potsdam.
Due to the pandemic a private burial will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Potsdam. Thoughts, memories, prayers and condolences can be shared @www.garnerfh.com.
