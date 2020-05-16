More clouds on Sunday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sunday will start out with some sunshine before clouds move in for the afternoon.
Rain chances come into the forecast on Monday as an area of low pressure moves to the South. While Jefferson and Lewis County will both see rain showers most of the day, St. Lawerance County will miss most of the shower activity.
Things will start to dry back out on Tuesday with a slight chance for a hit or miss showers.
Temperatures will warm up into the 70′s by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.