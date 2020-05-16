Saturday: four test positive at Lewis County hospital’s nursing home

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Four employees of Lewis County General Hospital’s nursing home have tested positive for COVID-19, hospital officials said Saturday.
In addition, Lewis County Public Health reported a fifth new case, bringing the total in the county to 19.
The four all showed no symptoms, and they were tested as part of Governor Cuomo’s order that all nursing home employees in New York state be tested twice a week.
The four were being retested Saturday to ruler out the possibility of a false positive result.
The employees are in isolation at home and will be monitored by Lewis County Public Health, hospital officials said in a statement. Any residents or staff members of the nursing home - officially called the Residential Health Care Facility - those employees came in contact with will be notified and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
The four are the first positive tests out of more than 900 tests given.
“We are taking this new development very seriously and will follow all New York State Department of Health directives regarding testing and contact tracing to minimize exposure,”" according to the statement emailed by hospital Chief Executive Officer Jerry Cayer.
“Since early March, numerous precautionary measures have been implemented on the Lewis County Health System campus, to ensure the residents, patients, and staff remain as safe as possible from COVID-19.”
