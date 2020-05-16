Saturday: five new cases in Lewis County, none in Jefferson, SLC

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The number of COVID-19 cases in Lewis County jumped by five Saturday, to a new total of 19.
St. Lawrence County reported no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday, with the total remaining at 194.
Likewise, Jefferson County’s total number of positive tests for the virus held steady at 69.
Lewis County: With the five new cases, the total now is 19 in the county, though 11 people have already recovered from the virus.
Eight people are under isolation; 1,108 people have been tested with 1,051 negative results and 38 tests still pending.
St. Lawrence County: the number of people who have been tested ticked up from Friday to Saturday, from 4,161 to 5,617.
Of the 194 confirmed cases, 155 people have recovered and have been released from isolation - that’s unchanged from Friday.
Four people remain hospitalized; again, the number is unchanged, as is the number of deaths, two.
Jefferson County: Two more people have recovered, meaning of the 69 confirmed cases, 65 have recovered.
Another 277 tests were administered Friday, bringing the total number of tests now to 3,143, with negative tests at 3,074.
No one is hospitalized, four people are in mandatory isolation; 138 people are in precautionary quarantine and 25 people are in mandatory quarantine.
