Saturday Sports: Bassmaster Series is set to return to Waddington

“You know, I think just one the location. I was blown away the first year we went there, and it was like a population of a thousand or a little bit more in Waddington proper and the draw and the county and everybody that got behind it. And really I think there was a little competition between Waddington and Orange, Texas, too. Orange held the record before and then Waddington. So they went back and forth, but you know, it’s just great host and really that attendance is a testament to the host city. Waddington really, they do get behind it. They have a lot of activities planned and that’s what makes it. The turnout, you know, we’d have that kind of turnout everywhere, even in larger cities, if the host did half as good a job as the host there in Waddington does," said Aiken.