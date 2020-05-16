Timothy Joseph Monnat, 59, of Croghan

Born on September 29, 1960 in Lowville the son of Stanley F. and Norma A. (Boliver) Monnat. He attended Fr. Leo Memorial School and Beaver River Central School where he graduated from in 1979. After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army serving 12 years between active duty and reserves. In 1980 he met Teresa Anne Evans from Louisiana and they were married in 1982. Tim’s first son was born in 1983, Anderson David Monnat. Their marriage ended in divorce.