Another confirmed COVID-19 case in Lewis County

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Health officials in Lewis County reported an additional case of novel coronavirus Sunday.
That brings the county’s total number of confirmed cases to 20. Officials say the latest case isn’t linked to a batch of tests conducted at Lewis County General’s nursing home. Four employees there are waiting for a third round of tests results to rule out potential false positives.
Eleven people in Lewis County have recovered from the illness, while 9 are in isolation and 88 are in quarantine.
To date, 1,116 people there have been tested for COVID-19
