Confirmed COVID-19 cases hold at 194 in St. Lawrence County

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Health officials in St. Lawrence County reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday. The total number of cases remains at 194.
Three people are currently hospitalized with the illness, while 155 people have beaten the virus there.
At total of 5,822 coronavirus tests have been administered in St. Lawrence county since the outbreak began.
If you feel as though you need to be tested, or you’re someone returning to work in Phase 1 of reopening, here are some hotlines to call. They operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily:
o St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240
o Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655
o Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049
o St. Lawrence County Public Health Department 315-229-3448
