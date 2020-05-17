COVID-19: Sunday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the tri-county region Sunday, bringing the region’s total to 283.
Health officials in Lewis County reported an additional case of novel coronavirus Sunday. That bring’s the county’s total to 20.
However, there are four cases at Lewis County General’s nursing home reported Saturday that count towards that total, but may not really be sick.
Eleven people in Lewis County have recovered from the illness, while 9 are in isolation and 88 are in quarantine.
No new cases were reported in St. Lawrence County Sunday, the number of cases there remain at 194.
Three people are currently hospitalized with the illness, while 155 people have beaten the virus there.
Jefferson County’s number of confirmed cases also remains unchanged at 69, with nearly all of them, 65, recovered.
The number of people in precautionary quarantine in Jefferson County decreased by 31 to 107. 25 people are in mandatory quarantine, with 4 in mandatory isolation.
In his daily briefing, Governor Andrew Cuomo took time at his daily coronavirus briefing to get tested for COVID-19, a process that took a few seconds. It was part of a push to increase COVID-19 testing, as portions of the state begin the reopening process.
He also addressed unemployment claims, stating nearly all claims older than three weeks have been processed, and any that remain are incomplete, not certified, or potentially fraudulent.
In sports, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) named a panel to study the impact of COVID-19 on the fall high school sports season and what a fall season may look like.
And while everyone is cooped up inside, one Black River group handed out chicken barbecue meals at no cost to those picking them up.
Finally, 7 News reporter Abbey Buttacavoli sums up the last 7 days with COVID-19 as the north country region has prepared to reopen.
