Free chicken BBQ handed out at Black River American Legion Sunday

BLACK RIVER, N.Y. (WWNY) - While everyone is cooped up inside, one Black River group handed out chicken barbecue meals at no cost to those picking them up.
The grills were sizzling at the Black River American Legion Saturday afternoon and cars lined up.
Everyone who showed up got a free meal to take home, but nearly every driver who stopped by made a donation to the legion.
300 meals were made in all. Each one hot and ready to go.
“You know, we are grateful and we love the Village of Black River. We do everything we can for the village, and the village does a lot for us. We just have a great bunch of people you can see, that enjoys everything they are doing for our legion,” said John Charbonneau, Commander of the Black River American Legion.
The Legion hopes to put on another one of the meal giveaways sometime soon.
