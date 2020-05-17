JCC honors Class of 2020 virtually

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friday night, Jefferson Community College graduates didn’t get to walk the stage, but they were honored with a virtual graduation ceremony.
JCC live-streamed the commencement where 314 students were recognized on-screen.
Like a typical graduation ceremony, awards for student excellence were still given and speeches were still delivered.
This year’s student speaker was Johnathan Brown of Sackets Harbor.
JCC President Dr. Ty Stone delivered an address as well, reflecting on the unique situation for the Class of 2020.
“What I hope now, is that you do not forget the extraordinary events of this past semester, diminish the sense of pride and satisfaction you should feel upon completing your college degree. Despite everything that is going on in this country and around the world, it is important to celebrate what you have achieved,” said Stone.
Other upcoming commencements include SUNY Potsdam, which plans to host a virtual ceremony next Saturday, May 23rd, and Clarkson University, which plans to hold an in-person ceremony August 15th.
