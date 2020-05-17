Michael White, 78, of Akwesasne

Mike was born March 7, 1942 in Buffalo, the son of the late Jonas and Genevieve (Leaf) White. He attended schools on Cornwall Island before entering the US Army, dedicating most of his life to the service of his country. He retired as an E7-Private 1st Class, specializing in Explosive Ordinances. After his discharge from the military, he worked for a time with a Hydraulic Hose Plat in Manhattan, Kansas. He and his wife moved back to the community and he attended and graduated from Mater Dei College and later worked for the Akwesasne Mohawk Casino.