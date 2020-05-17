Ogdensburg man in custody, accused of attempted burglary

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of attempted burglary and is in custody after briefly slipping authorities Saturday.
State police say 36-year-old Victor R. Gardner had been arrested and charged after an investigation revealed Gardner had attempted to commit a burglary in the Ogdensburg area.
He was charged for Attempted Burglary 3rd degree, Criminal Mischief 4th degree, Petit Larceny and Possession of Burglar Tools.
Gardner was in the process of being released on appearance tickets when he complained of chest pains and was taken to Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by police.
Then, police say Gardner left the hospital before he could be transferred to parole.
As of Sunday, Gardner has been found.
He’s held at St. Lawrence County Jail with more charges on the way.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.