CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mrs. Priscilla R. Lucas, 63, of Canton passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday, May 10, 2020.
Priscilla was born May 30, 1956 in Potsdam, a daughter of the late Rodger and Barbara (Rivers) Blackmer. Upon graduation from high school, Pricilla attended Canton College for nursing, which led to a career with United Helpers Nursing Home until her retirement.
Priscilla was a loving wife, mother, sister and “Nana”. She enjoyed reading and spending time wither her family, especially her two grandchildren.
Priscilla is survived by her husband, Gerald Lucas of Canton; son Jeremy and wife Nellie Lucas and their two children of Canton. Also surviving are two sisters, Sue (Paul) Gratto of Lisbon and Cindy (Al) Daniels of Canton; a brother, Mark Blackmer of Potsdam and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of the St. Lawrence Valley; 6805 US Highway 11; Potsdam, New York 13676. Memories and condolences are encouraged online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Priscilla R. Lucas are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
