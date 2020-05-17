Sunday: Cuomo, tested and touting capacity

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s so easy, he says, even a Governor can do it.
Governor Andrew Cuomo took time at his daily coronavirus briefing to get tested for COVID-19, a process that took a few seconds.
“That’s it?” Cuomo asked when it was over, then addressing reporters, he added, “Told you.”
Cuomo is making a push to increase COVID-19 testing, as portions of the state begin the reopening process. On Sunday, the Governor touted the state’s testing capacity, which now stands at 40,000 a day. Officials say that number increases to 80 or 90-thousand daily when in-state and out-of-state testing is combined.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 continue the slow decline, with the latest 24-hour snapshot at 5,897. The daily death toll stood at 139, a marked decrease from just five days ago, when that number was close to 200.
The Governor’s office is also reporting progress when it comes to handling the state’s ever-increasing number of unemployment claims. Officials say nearly all claims older than three weeks have been processed, and any that remain are incomplete, not certified, or potentially fraudulent. An update from State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon is expected this coming week.
Governor Cuomo also took time to discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic affects mental health. He promoted a new website www.howareyoureally.org as well as the the New York State Emotional Support Hotline at 1-844-863-9314.
