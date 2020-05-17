Sunday: No additional coronavirus cases in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - On Sunday, Jefferson County officials reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19. The total number of cases remains at 69, with nearly all of them, 65, recovered.
The number of people in precautionary quarantine decreased by 31 to 107.
25 people are in mandatory quarantine, with 4 in mandatory isolation.
In a 24-hour period, Jefferson County tested 140 more people for the illness. To date, there have been 3,283 tests conducted there.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.