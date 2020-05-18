Albert L. Fails, 72, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Albert L. Fails, 72, of Creekwood Drive, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 surrounded by family and under the care of Jefferson County Hospice.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown.
Albert was born on January 3, 1948 in Selma, AL to Rebecca Fails. After completing High School, one of his jobs was working for Dole Cleaning Co., in Watertown.
On October 23, 1993, Albert married the love of his life, Linda Ferrell-Fails.
He enjoyed fishing and sports. A few of his favorite teams being the local Red & Black football team, the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys.
Along with his wife, Linda, Albert is survived by his children: Stephanie Deline, Watertown, NY, Rebecca Best, Watertown, NY, Kimberly (Jeffrey) Rood, Douglesville, GA, Keith Wright, Watertown, NY, Freddy (Danielle) Wright, Adams, NY, John (Sue) Ferrell, Canandaigua, NY, Perry (Judy) Fry, Watertown, NY, a sister; Barbara Fails, Selma, AL, an uncle; James Fails, Detroit, MI, a close friend; Andrew “Smitty” Smith, 21 grandchildren, 3 Great Grandchildren.
Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.