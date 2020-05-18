Arlene V. Robbins, 92, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Arlene V. Robbins, age 92, of Gouverneur, passed away on May 18, 2020 at her home.
Funeral arrangements with French Funeral Home in Gouverneur are private. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Arlene was born on April 3, 1928 in Gouverneur to the late Garfield and Delia (Pitre) Beckstead. She attended Gouverneur Central School and married Richard “Dick” W. Robbins on August 7, 1954. Dick passed away on December 4, 2015.
Arlene was well known for maker her donuts. She enjoyed camping, singing in her husband’s band (The Troubadours), doing crossword puzzles, and reading books. She was also a member of St. James Catholic Church.
She is survived by her children, Kevin and Kathy Robbins of Baldwinsville, Rick Robbins of Louisiana, Vicki and Richard McClare of Antwerp, a daughter-in-law, Patti Robbins of Gouverneur, and a sister, Joyce Shampine of Antwerp. Arlene is also survived by 9 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her husband, Dick Robbins, two sons, Alan and David Wayne Robbins, and her brothers, Walter, Paul, and Richard Beckstead.
Donations in memory of Arlene may be made to Friends 4 Pound Paws, PO Box 394, Gouverneur NY 13642.
