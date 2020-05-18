COVID-19: Monday night update

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - One new case of COVID-19 was confirmed in the tri-county region Monday, bringing the region’s total to 284.
Jefferson and St. Lawrence county officials reported no new confirmed cases of the virus, while Lewis County saw one new case.
Samaritan Medical Center has finished testing residents and staff at its Samaritan Keep Home. It reported no new cases.
Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that he has tested negative for the coronavirus.
During his briefing, Cuomo also clarified that churches, synagogues and other houses of worship will have to wait to open their doors until the fourth phase of their region’s reopening plan.
A Massena church says it was threatened with a fine over its drive-in service.
If you’re still waiting for unemployment benefits, you are the exception, not the rule. At least that’s the word from the state.
Denny’s restaurant in Watertown is closing permanently. The owners blamed financial circumstances because of the pandemic.
How many businesses will disappear because of the economic shutdown? We asked the president of the Retail Council of New York State.
The Watertown Farm and Craft Market will make its return next week with some restrictions.
The residential and day camp programs at 4-H Camp Wabasso are canceled for this summer due to COVID-19.
Despite the pandemic, a pre-Memorial Day tradition in Carthage is standing strong.
