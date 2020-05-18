Cuomo tests negative for COVID-19

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo has tested negative for the coronavirus.
On Sunday the governor publicly – and on live television – had a sample taken by a doctor for testing.
At his briefing in Buffalo on Monday, he announced he tested negative for the virus and that it was “a nice sense of relief.”
The governor did the test to emphasize that there’s nothing scary about and to tout the fact that the state has more capacity to test people than it’s currently using.
Cuomo said people should be tested if they have the flu-like symptoms associated with the coronavirus or if they’ve come into contact with someone who’s tested positive. They can also be tested if they’re going back to work as part of phase one.
“It takes 30 seconds, we have 700 locations across the state, so there’s no reason why you shouldn’t,” he said.
The governor was in Buffalo to announce that another region – western New York – was ready to reopen.
After meeting all its criteria – and after a last-minute scramble to find enough contact tracers – the Buffalo region is set to open with phase one on Tuesday.
Statewide, hospitalizations continue to decline, Cuomo said, including new hospitalizations, which dropped by a grand total of one. "I'll take it," the governor said.
Daily deaths dropped to 106 on Sunday.
