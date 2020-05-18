Watertown’s Denny’s restaurant closes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Denny’s in Watertown is closing permanently.
Feast American Diners, which operated the Arsenal Street eatery, is telling local officials it has filed notice with the state that it’s permanently laying off its 33 full- and part-time workers.
The restaurant had closed and let workers go temporarily because of the COVID-19 pandemic and rules against serving sit-down meals.
The owners told local officials in a letter that financial circumstances because of the pandemic are forcing them to close permanently.
