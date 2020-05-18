Did Massena church violate social distancing rules?

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Massena church says it was threatened with a fine over its drive-in service. They say it’s a matter of religious freedom and safe. They’ll keep doing it.
Central Bible Baptist Church is where Pastor Samson Ryman would like to be preaching. But May 3 he was preaching outside and again this past Sunday.
“It's something different. It's neat. It's something to remember by. Go down in history to say, 'Hey we did drive-in service – during this pandemic - this time,'” said Ryman.
But after the May 3 service Ryman said he got a call from police. They said it violated the governor's order on COVID-19 and social distancing. They said he could be fined $1,000.
““We are not trying to be rebellious, but we are trying to give hope, and spiritual guidance,” said Ryman.
Ryman turned to The Rutherford Institute. It defends people who feel their rights are being trampled by government. They say they'll sue if the village doesn't back off.
“Underlying all this is the key, core Constitutional rights of the First Amendment. The right to peaceably assemble. The right to religious worship and freedom of religion,” said John Whitehead, The Rutherford Institute president.
Mayor Timmy Currier and Police Chief Adam Love issued statements Monday. They said the village protects public safety while respecting people's rights.
The mayor's statement read in part: “From our perspective we attempted to do that with the Central Bible Baptist Church. We apparently were not successful, and I regret that.”
Pastor Ryman points out the drive-in service maintains social distance by a wide margin. The Rutherford Institute points out the governor's order didn't close churches.
Of course this isn't just an issue in Massena. Across the nation, there have been churches challenging government's right to impinge on worship – even during a pandemic.
The Rutherford Institute says it will not needlessly sue if the village backs off. The village doesn’t say what its next step might be.
