Grease Sing-A-Long Coming To CBS

“Grease” continues to be a cultural phenomenon, featuring an explosion of song and dance, as well as star-making performances from John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John. Upon its release, “Grease” made an indelible impact on popular culture. Decades later, the film remains an enduring favorite as legions of new fans continue to discover the memorable moments, sensational soundtrack and classic love story. Boasting unforgettable songs, including “Greased Lightnin’,” “Look at Me, I’m Sandra Dee,” “Summer Nights,” the Academy Award®-nominated “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” “Beauty School Drop Out” and, of course, the eponymous title track “Grease,” the film is a timeless feel-good celebration.