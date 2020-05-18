4-H Camp Wabasso canceled due to COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The residential and day camp programs at 4-H Camp Wabasso are canceled for this summer due to COVID-19.
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Jefferson County made the announcement Monday.
“After considering all of the information provided to date, and considering the risk that COVID-19 still poses, we have decided that the risk is too high for our campers, camper families, and camp staff to open camp for a typical camp season,” officials said on CCE’s website. “We also would not be able to give campers the full camp experience while following the guidelines to keep campers and camp staff safe.”
People who have paid for camp already will be issued a full refund to include the $100 non-refundable deposit and any donations that they may have made to the 2020 camp scholarship fund.
CCE said it's planning other programming options for campers, including virtual camp programming and campfires with camp songs and camp stories.
There’s also a possibility of small, in-person group activities at 4-H Camp Wabasso later in the summer.
