Hazel “Babe” Petrie Brown, 93, of Harrisville

HARRISVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hazel “Babe” Petrie Brown, 93, passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.
Babe was born on July 30, 1926, in North Bangor, NY, the daughter of Bert and Hazel Aldrich Petrie; she graduated from Brushton High School in 1942. She was employed at Rome Air Depot during World War II. Following the end of the war, she worked for the Rome State School. On September 12, 1946, Babe married Robert Brown in Moira, NY. Babe and Bob were married for 50 years; Bob passed on November 14, 1996.
She is survived by her son and daughter in law, Randy & Patty Brown, Harrisville and two daughters and sons-in-law, Linda & Sid Larkin, Rochester and Susan and Raymond Sibley, Ballston Spa. She was also blessed with her grandchildren; Tim and Jim Brown, Christine Ortt, Brian and Zach Brown, and Adam and Emily Sibley. Babe also has 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by two children John Brown in 1995 and Jane Brown in 1973, as well as her sister, Emma, and brothers, Ralph and Lawrence Petrie.
Babe was a very active member of her community; she served on the board of Harris Courts for 15 years, the Office of the Aging for 10 years, she was a life member of the Harrisville United Methodist Church and spent many years working doughnut sales and multiple other fundraisers. She was an active member of the Harrisville Senior Citizens and Adirondack Grange #530, where she received her 7th Degree. Babe enjoyed helping her friends as well as playing cards and playing Bingo at Seniors.
Her arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc. Calling hours will be held privately and her interment will take place in Sunnyside Cemetery, Brushton, NY.
Memorial donations may be made to the Harrisville Rescue Squad.
Online condolences may be made at www.lundyfuneralhome.com.
